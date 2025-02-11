'The Coolest Thing I've Ever Seen': SpaceX Rocket Streaks Across Nevada Sky

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday, February 10.

According to SpaceX, the engine took off around 6:09 pm.

The first stage booster supporting this mission, which was live-streamed by SpaceX, completed its 23rd flight on Monday.

Corwin Bush, who told Storyful he was going for a walk when he noticed the spaceship, captured the rocket dashing above Las Vegas on Monday evening.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” Bush told Storyful. Credit: Corwin Bush via Storyful

Video Transcript

What in the fuck?

Yo What the fuck is that?

That's gotta be one of those rockets that they launched on space.

Remember they did that that's.

Bro, what the fuck?

Yeah Oh Bro, the light that they got looming off of it, come on, bro.

What in the fuck?

