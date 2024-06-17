Cooling stations are open during heat wave
There are resources for Susquehanna Valley residents to get cooled off as temperatures soar into the 90s this week.
There are resources for Susquehanna Valley residents to get cooled off as temperatures soar into the 90s this week.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
King Charles made a subtle yet meaningful balcony change involving Princess Kate at this year's Trooping the Colour. Get the details…
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Jerry Seinfeld’s performance in Australia on Sunday was briefly derailed by an anti-Israel heckler who was mercilessly mocked by the comedian. “We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East,” Seinfeld joked as the crowd in Sydney jeered the heckler. As security moved to eject the person, he continued, “They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Dail
Actress Blake Lively wore a sheer mini dress with exposed bra detailing for a 'This Ends With Us' book event and dished about the forthcoming film
Here's an official lip reading of what the royals were talking about during Trooping the Colour 2024.
Tight End University begins Monday and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s annual camp will include a special concert this year.
The moment was reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth slightly scolding Prince William at the same event, Trooping the Colour, in 2016
Camila Cabello was spotted out in Monaco looking like she'd gone straight from the beach to dinner in a glamorous blue cut-out high-leg leotard and a sarong.
The Donald Trump ally appeared to be way off with her latest defense of the former president.
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
Justin Bieber is the only son of mom Pattie Mallette and dad Jeremy Bieber
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER IN THE RED SEA (AP) — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower may be one of the oldest aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, but it's still fighting — despite repeated false claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The Princess Royal, who showed off her equestrian skills at the 1976 Olympics, knew just what to do when her horse got spooked at King Charles' birthday celebration
The actress and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian have a friendship dating back to the hit Netflix series’ first season!
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
Cabrera had a nearly four-year absence from professional golf.
"A little girl walked up to another girl who was sitting on the rug reading a book, grabbed her by the hair, and..."