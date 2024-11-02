COP16 ends with no agreement on funding roadmap for species protection

A view of the closing session at the United Nations COP16 nature summit in Cali, Colombia, November 1, 2024.

The biggest conference on nature conservation worldwide, COP16, came to a close on Saturday. But participants stopped short of making a decision on one of the biggest asks of the summit – agreeing on a detailed plan to increase funding for biodiversity.

The world's biggest nature conservation conference closed in Colombia on Saturday with no agreement on a roadmap to ramp up funding for species protection.

The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was suspended by its president Susana Muhamad as negotiations ran almost 12 hours longer than planned and delegates started leaving to catch flights.

The exodus left the summit without a quorum for decision-making, but CBD spokesman David Ainsworth told AFP it will resume at a later date to consider outstanding issues.

The conference, the biggest meeting of its kind yet, with around 23,000 registered delegates, was tasked with assessing, and ramping up, progress toward an agreement reached in Canada two years ago to halt humankind's rapacious destruction of nature's bounty.

