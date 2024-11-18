Cop29 delegates told to ‘cut the theatrics’ and tackle climate crisis

Fiona Harvey, Dharna Noor, Damian Carrington and Adam Morton in Baku
·4 min read
<span>Simon Stiell arrives to speak to the media at Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.</span><span>Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images</span>
Simon Stiell arrives to speak to the media at Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Countries meeting in Azerbaijan to discuss a new global financial settlement for tackling the climate crisis must “cut the theatrics” and get down to serious business, the UN has warned.

The UK and Brazil have been drafted in to try to break a logjam at the Cop29 climate summit, which entered its second week on Monday with no agreement in sight on the key issue of how to channel at least $1tn a year to developing countries.

Poor nations need the money to cut greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the impacts of extreme weather, but rich countries stand accused of failing to come up with the cash to help them.

Officials from nearly 200 countries worked last week to draw up the text of a potential deal, but many countries have only sent their ministers – with decision-making powers – to Azerbaijan, where the talks are taking place in the capital, Baku, for the second half of the fortnight-long meeting.

Simon Stiell, the UN’s climate chief, told the conference: “Ministers who have just arrived need to roll up their sleeves and dive into the hardest issues. Bluffing, brinksmanship and premeditated playbooks are burning up precious time. So let’s cut the theatrics and get down to the real business this week.”

He reminded rich countries that it was in their interest to help the poorest, which are suffering the impacts of extreme weather but have done little to cause global heating. “Climate finance is not charity,” he said. “It is 100% in every nation’s interest to protect their economies and people from rampant climate impacts.”

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s environment minister and president of the talks, said: “Politicians have the power to reach a fair and ambitious deal. They must deliver on this responsibility. They must engage immediately and constructively. The highest possible level of ambition is indeed difficult, and it requires courage. Colleagues, now is the time to be brave.”

The UK and Brazil will work with countries to help find a “landing zone” of agreement. Bones of contention include how much developed countries should provide from their own budgets, and how much should come from the private sector; how to expand the number of contributors, from the established industrialised countries to include emerging economies such as China, and petrostates such as Saudi Arabia; and by what deadline the target should be met.

Australia’s climate and energy minister, Chris Bowen, is charged with guiding the finance track of the talks. He and Yasmine Fouad of Egypt are the “ministerial pairing” in charge of the “new collective quantified goal” (NCQG) negotiations.

Bowen told the Guardian the process was like “a four-dimensional jigsaw”. The NCQG must include numbers, on the amount of finance developing countries can expect and where it should come from, including developed countries’ aid budgets, development banks such as the World Bank, and the private sector.

The structure of an agreement is also key, including deadlines for meeting the goals, and rules on which countries can access the funding and how. These factors were “intrinsically linked, so you can’t solve one without the other”, he told the Guardian.

“Those four things – the big three plus accessibility – is a jigsaw puzzle. A four-dimensional jigsaw puzzle being constructed on a tight timeline, with 198 parties,” Bowen said.

Sherry Rehman, a member of Pakistan’s senate, was the country’s environment minister when devastating floods submerged one-third of Pakistan in August 2022, displacing an estimated 8 million people and cost tens of billions of dollars.

She urged world leaders to “keep an eye on the big picture” rather than petty bickering over who was to blame. “We’re here for life and death reasons,” she told the Guardian in an interview. “We’re one of the most vulnerable climate vulnerable countries in the world. So we can’t walk away.”

Mohamed Adow, the director of the thinktank Power Shift Africa, said developed countries must take responsibility for having caused the climate crisis through more than a century and a half of reliance on fossil fuels.

“The climate finance goal needs to include both a public finance provision and a mobilisation goal of new and innovative sources,” he said. These sources could include a wealth tax, now under discussion at the G20 in Brazil, and taxes on high-carbon activities such as frequent flying.

“The public, grant-based component of the new finance goal must be big enough to give confidence to the developing countries who are currently in debt distress,” Adow added. “For them private finance, which needs to be repaid with interest, is just a recipe for more debt.”

Poor countries needed help to make their infrastructure, both physical and social, more resilient to the impacts of extreme weather. Private companies were unlikely to provide this, so governments must step in, Adow said.

“These countries can’t afford to leave Baku without assurances of public, grant based finance to address their adaptation needs and help deal with the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘Literally Your Dad’: Donald Trump Jr.’s New Demand Goes Spectacularly Awry

    Critics pointed out the major irony of the online request from President-elect Donald Trump's eldest son.

  • '60 Minutes' Opening Prompts MAGA Meltdown

    "Pure Democratic propaganda," one Trump-supporting critic wrote about the news show.

  • Fact Check: Melania Trump's Nude Photos Aired on Russian State TV

    The in-question photos are from her modeling career.

  • ‘SNL’ Roasts Elon Musk for Saying Trump Task Force Workers Will Get No Pay: ‘You Can’t Be Surprised the White African Guy’s First Idea Is Slavery’

    The Weekend Update desk at “Saturday Night Live” devoted its opening to hocking some loogies at Donald Trump’s picks to lead his presidential administration. That list includes billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who has been tapped by Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency taskforce, which aims to …

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After He Smeared One as a Murderer

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Authoritarianism Expert Delivers Chilling Assessment On Trump Cabinet Picks

    It's not “just that these people are not qualified enough" or even "totally unqualified," warned Timothy Snyder, who said their selection aims to do one thing.

  • ‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to

  • Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns. The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow Ukraine's military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

  • Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.

  • Taiwan, democracy, development are China's 'red lines', Xi tells Biden

    China's President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that the issues of Taiwan, democracy, human rights and rights to development are "red lines" for China and not to be challenged, the official state media Xinhua said on Sunday. Xi warned the United States not to get involved in bilateral disputes over islands and reefs in the South China Sea or "aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations" in that region, it said.

  • Lara Trump Says Barron Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ for Dad’s Win

    Lara Trump revealed the impact Barron Trump had on his dad Donald Trump’s re-election bid, referring to him as the “sleeper” behind the win. The incoming president’s daughter-in-law said that during the 2024 campaign, the 18-year-old New York University student would call the president-elect and give him ideas of how to get more voters. “He’s his father’s son, there’s no doubt about it,” the wife of Eric Trump said on the PBD Podcast. “He’s always throwing ideas out there...we’ve got to give Bar

  • Michael Moore Trashes America’s ‘Evil Deeds’ After Trump Win

    Filmmaker Michael Moore slammed all of America as “not a good people” following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris. In an MSNBC interview days before the election, the Oscar-winning documentarian, an outspoken critic of Trump, wagered that Trump would be “toast” against a more established and experienced politician like Harris. Falling quiet in the days since Trump’s decisive election win, Moore broke his silence by lashing out at his fellow Americans in a Substack po

  • Opinion - Shinzo Abe handled Trump — here’s what the world can learn from him

    Within days of Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016, Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, visited Trump Tower to meet the president-elect. Like one of the Three Wise Men, he came bearing the gift of gold. In this case, gold golf clubs. Thus began a relationship that became the envy of many world leaders, who…

  • ‘You’re a Man of God’: Tapper Calls Out Johnson for Supporting Trump’s Cabinet Picks

    CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi

  • Opinion - Mitch McConnell’s lamentable legacy

    As Michael Tackett implies in his new book, “The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party,” he has also caused considerable damage to democratic norms, practices and institutions.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine war will end ‘faster’ under Trump presidency

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Russia’s war in Ukraine will end “faster” when Donald Trump takes over as US president.

  • In wartime Russia, some men may be worth more dead than alive, economist says

    "Going to the front and being killed a year later is economically more profitable than a man’s further life."

  • Lawyer: Giuliani turns over Mercedes, watches to defamed election workers

    Rudy Giuliani has turned over watches and a Mercedes Benz convertible to a pair of former Fulton County , Ga., election workers whom he defamed following the 2020 election, a court filing shows.

  • 25 Thoughts Non-Americans Have About America’s Election

    The election was stressful, and not just for Americans.

  • Kari Lake settles election defamation lawsuit by Republican official

    Kari Lake has settled in the election defamation lawsuit brought by a local Arizona election official. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (R) sued Lake last year, claiming she defamed him when she refused to concede her 2022 Arizona gubernatorial defeat and alleged fraud in the election. The details of the settlement are confidential, but two…