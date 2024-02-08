Copley-Fairlawn Middle School installs Read and Rides
A local school district is putting an interesting spin on getting students excited about and focused on reading.
A local school district is putting an interesting spin on getting students excited about and focused on reading.
"Our school (unknowingly) hired a janitor who turned out to be a wanted criminal and a capital murderer. He was wanted in Texas, and moved way up north either to escape or start fresh."
England’s universities get most of their income through tuition fees, and they can charge much higher fees to international students.
AJAX, Ont. — Ontario's education minister says that the province is introducing mandatory learning on the contributions of Black Canadians to history courses in Grades 7, 8 and 10. Stephen Lecce says Black history is Canadian history and adding it as a mandatory part of the curriculum will ensure the next generation will better appreciate the sacrifices and commitments Black Canadians have made. The province is launching consultations with historians, educators and the Black community to develop
Details included for start and ends dates, winter and summer break, and other holidays.
The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms, which were marketed as a simpler and easier process for parents and students, have turned into a nightmare, giving families anxiety and stress over whether their students will have what they need for scholarships and college acceptance deadlines. The forms already got a late…
The University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association is again raising concerns about a medical school on P.E.I."The stakes here are very, very high," UPEIFA executive director Margot Rejskind told the standing committee on health and social development Wednesday."The consequences of getting this wrong are significant. And the costs of getting this wrong are not only financial; this will affect the lives of Islanders." The UPEI medical school has been a controversial topic in the province a
The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation Tuesday into Harvard University for possible discrimination after Arab and Muslim students filed a civil rights complaint against the university. More than 60 DOE investigations into K-12 schools, colleges, and universities have been opened for alleged discrimination regarding shared ancestry since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. "We support the work of the Office of Civil Rights to ensure students' rights to access educational programs are safeguarded and will work with the office to address their questions," Jason Newton, Director of Media Relations & Communications at Harvard, said in a statement to ABC News.
The former New York mayor said his claim wasn’t against his former client but rather the Republican National Committee and the Trump 2020 campaign.
The Duke of Sussex met with his father King Charles at Clarence House less than 24 hours after his cancer diagnosis
“It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long,” said the Food Network star, 63, sharing a throwback photo of herself from 2014
The $2.5 million super bowl suites, where Taylor Swift is rumored to be during the big game, includes an equally luxe menu of wagyu hot dogs and lobster quesadillas.
If King Charles III were to abdicate or pass away, what would happen to his wife Queen Camilla? Find out here
"She's insane," Rep. Robert Garcia said after the incident.
David Axelrod, CNN commentator and former Obama adviser, explained why kicking Trump off the ballot “worries” him ahead of the 2024 election.
Seventeen Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, putting U.S. aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan back on track in Congress' upper chamber.
Sheila and Clay Fletcher were arrested in May 2022 in connection with the death of their 36-year-old daughter Lacey Fletcher
Ty Cobb also destroyed former President Donald Trump’s response to his immunity ruling, calling it “red meat” and saying “none of it is true.”
For the 'Madame Webb' press tour, the actress stepped out in a black knitted see-through dress that showed off her high-cut bodysuit and OTK boots beneath.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems poised to reject attempts to kick former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot. A definitive ruling for Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president, would largely end efforts in Colorado, Maine and elsewhere to prevent his name from appearing on the ballot. Conservative and liberal justices alike questioned during arguments Thursday whether Trump can be disqualified from being president again because of his efforts to undo his loss in the
Just four words from the former Fox News host say everything.