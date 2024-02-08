Copley-Fairlawn Middle School installs Read and Rides

ABC News

The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation Tuesday into Harvard University for possible discrimination after Arab and Muslim students filed a civil rights complaint against the university. More than 60 DOE investigations into K-12 schools, colleges, and universities have been opened for alleged discrimination regarding shared ancestry since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. "We support the work of the Office of Civil Rights to ensure students' rights to access educational programs are safeguarded and will work with the office to address their questions," Jason Newton, Director of Media Relations & Communications at Harvard, said in a statement to ABC News.