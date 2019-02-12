Cops Fire Pepper Balls at Disgruntled Travis Scott Fans After Postponed Oklahoma Show

Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD tour stop in Tulsa was postponed at the last minute, inspiring a wave of frustration among local La Flame followers.

Fans' united dedication to the live La Flame experience is well-documented in Travis Scott's rise to ASTROWORLD-backed megastardom. For anyone who's caught a stop on Scott's ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour, that loyalty has been rewarded with a show that's sure to go down as among the most rewarding arena adventures in recent history.

So when fans in Tulsa were met with word that Scott's Monday show at the BOK Center had been postponed due to "last minute production issues," their displeasure was understandably made quite apparent.

Tulsa so sorry I can’t perform at tonight’s sold out show. We had last minute production issues and I can’t give y’all an incomplete show. Rescheduled to March 26 all tix still valid. Everyone get home safe — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 12, 2019

Footage from outside the venue shows a crowd of would-be La Flame witnesses chanting "Let us in, bitch!" and banging on the venue doors. According to local outlet Tulsa World, cops eventually deployed pepper balls on the crowd. Sgt. Brandon Smith told reporters that no one was hit by the pepper balls. Additionally, no injuries were reported.

HERES A VIDEO OF THE TRAVIS SCOTT CONCERT IN TULSA: people started throwing guard rails at the doors and was able to open one of the doors, then people rushed the door.... so cops came out and started shooting paintballs filled with mace... WILD #ASTROWORLD @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/52JxViPnlj — will brown (@William_Brownn) February 12, 2019

The second leg of the ASTROWORLD tour is next set to hit Houston on Feb. 13. The Tusla show, originally slated for Feb. 11, has now been rescheduled for March 26. Tickets for the original date—which was notably set to occur the day after Scott's Grammys appearance—will be honored.

