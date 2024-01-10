Cops question man in killing of Bills fan after Miami Dolphins game, police say

Police have questioned a man in Sunday night’s fatal shooting of a Buffalo Bills fan near Hard Rock Stadium after a Miami Dolphins game, police said.

This comes after authorities said the car the shooter fled in was found in West Palm Beach, roughly 60 miles from the Miami Gardens stadium.

“A suspect has been identified and interviewed,” Miami Gardens police said Tuesday in a news release.

Police identified the man shot and killed as 30-year-old Dylan Brody Isaacs, who attended the game with friends. His Facebook profile says he lived in Hollywood.

Isaacs and his friends were walking through traffic to a parked car after watching the Bills defeat the Dolphins in the AFC East title game, when a driver of an older model silver 4-door Honda Accord drove erratically and hit a pedestrian, police said.

When an altercation between Isaacs and the driver ensued, the man got out of the car, fired shots and killed the Bills fan at 19401 NW 27th Ave. around 11:55 p.m., according to police. The shooter then got back into the car and sped off.

Miami-Dade cops assigned to the Dolphins game at the stadium rushed to the scene. With the assistance of paramedics, they tried to save Isaacs’ life but he died at the scene, Miami Gardens police said. The shooting took place shortly after the game ended.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no one was taken to the hospital.

After police alerted Florida law enforcement agencies about the fleeing Honda Accord, the sedan was found.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not announced any arrests in connection to the fatal shooting. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of the man who shot and killed Isaacs.

Isaacs’ family is trying to cover the costs of transporting Isaacs’ body to Six Nations, the largest First Nations reserve in Canada and home to the Mohawk, Cayagua and other tribal nations. They had raised over $90,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“The friends and family of Dylan Isaacs are looking for support of any kind as they go through this difficult time, currently they are looking to bring him home and make funeral arrangements after his senseless murder,” said Ashley Cooke, a family friend who launched the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information on this Homicide is urged to call Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective M. Lissade at 305-474-1620. To remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-346-8477, texting “CrimeStoppers305” to 738477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com.