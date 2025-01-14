Cops nab looters hitting wildfire-ravaged areas around LA; Emmy Award recovered

SANTA MONICA - Police say they have recovered an Emmy Award and at least $200,000 in other items looted from homes abandoned during wildfire evacuations in the Los Angeles area.

Authorities on Monday announced charges against nine people accused of burglaries and looting in the Eaton and Palisades fire areas. They also said they are pursuing charges against people accused of impersonating firefighters to improperly access evacuation zones.

"The question is not if, but when, you will be caught if you engage in these crimes," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a press conference. "These crimes are appalling and represent a direct attack on our community during a time of unprecedented loss and vulnerability."

Members of the Army National Guard from California stage near Will Rogers State beach on Jan. 13, 2025. Multiple wildfires in Southern California have damaged homes and demolished communities as Santa Ana winds were gaining strength Monday.

Authorities have also arrested dozens of people accused of violating closure orders, and security has tightened across the evacuation areas.

Officials did not release additional details Monday regarding who the Emmy statuette belonged to, but said several of the people arrested had criminal records that could land them lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

National Guard military police are assisting local police officers and the California Highway Patrol with both checkpoints and roving patrols in the evacuation areas. Authorities have acknowledged residents' fear of looting while they're unable to return home, and have repeatedly reassured evacuees that the heavy law enforcement presence will deter looting while also providing the capacity to track down anyone accused of breaking into empty homes.

Members of media are exempt from closure orders, and USA TODAY journalists passed through dozens of checkpoints and credential checks across Malibu, along the Pacific Coast Highway and through the hard-hit Palisades neighborhood. Aside from firefighters, utility workers and other recovery personnel in marked vehicles, there appeared to be almost no private vehicle traffic through the area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers patrol the streets to prevent looting in a neighborhood impacted by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Zaydee Sanchez

In Topanga Canyon, a small mountain community above Malibu, area resident and community volunteer Seth Monk said it's been a stressful time for evacuees. He said a small corps of locals remained in the canyon during the height of the fires, which were monitored by "arson patrol" volunteers. He said people who left have had a hard time connecting with those who remained, raising the level of frustration and fear.

"People are really worried about their homes," he said, citing a friend who had their house broken into. He said increased security seemed to be making a difference.

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in Southern California on Jan. 13, 2025, as Santa Ana winds were gaining strength Monday, hampering efforts to tamp down the explosion of fires that have killed at least 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

"There's only a couple roads in and those are blocked off," he said, referring to the police checkpoints.

Still, he said everyone jumped in their cars over the weekend and raced to a neighbor's house upon hearing a report of someone looting.

Instead of a stranger, he said, it turned out to be an elderly local woman picking lemons from a neighbor's tree - with permission.

