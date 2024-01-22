Cops search for man who they say sexually assaulted a 17-year-old behind bushes in Broward

Police are trying to track down a man who they say pulled a 17-year-old girl into bushes before sexually assaulting her Sunday night in Pembroke Pines.

Around 7:50 p.m., the teen was walking near 1400 S. Flamingo Rd. when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her into nearby bushes, where he sexually battered her, Pembroke Pines said Monday in a news release.

The man subsequently ran away, and police haven’t been able to find him since.

The man is 20 to 30 years-old, has dark hair and was wearing a white polo shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the attack is encourage to contact Pembroke Pines Police Department by dialing 954-431- 2200 or sending an email to tips@ppines.com. To submit an anonymous tip, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.