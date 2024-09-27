Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class

A Las Vegas teen has been arrested in connection to a murder case. The suspect was arrested at his high school (PA Archive)

A Las Vegas teenager was arrested at his high school nearly a year after he allegedly shot and killed a marijuana dealer.

Lequan Harrison faces multiple charges, including open murder, which is a combination of first- and second-degree murder, and discharging a gun in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Angel Solis, who was gunned down on October 23, 2023, according to KLAS.

Las Vegas police say Solis was sitting in a parked car in a lot on Boulder Highway for a pre-planned drug deal when he was shot. A handgun and two bags of marijuana were found inside the car.

A witness told police that Solis had called the marijuana buyer through Instagram and the person instructed him to drive to a specific part of the parking lot, according to KLAS. The two men met Solis who sold them a bag of marijuana.

The men left but returned a few minutes later and fired several shots into the car, the witness said.

Police searched Harrison’s apartment, which was not far from the crime scene, and found a gun box and a cleaning kit. They also searched his phone and found searches for “boulder highway shooting” the day after the murder, according to court documents obtained by KLAS.

Harrison was arrested during the search but denied any involvement. He later changed his story and said there was another person, and that he ran when he heard the gunshots. The teen gave them information that was never made public.

“Messages were located in Harrison’s phone asking if everyone was ‘good’ and talking about getting rid of a gun the morning after the shooting,” police said.

Police obtained surveillance video and data from several Instagram accounts, including one in which Harrison reportedly sent messages “about doing a robbery.”

Harrison was in class at night school at a Southeast Valley high school on September 19 when the FBI and police arrested him.

The teen is being held on no bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 7.