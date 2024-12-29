Coquitlam fire and police officials investigating early morning fire at strip mall

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say an early morning fire is under investigation at a strip mall on North Rd. at Lougheed Highway.

Const. John Graham with Coquitlam RCMP says the city's fire department was called to the complex early this morning about a blaze at the building.

Graham says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is now under investigation by both police and fire officials, but he had no information about a possible explosion that damaged the complex.

Images from the scene show the building's front facade with awnings and signage had fallen to the ground, exposing twisted metal piping and wooden framing.

Graham says it's unclear whether the fire was caused by an explosion, or whether materials inside one of the businesses may have ignited.

The complex includes an optometry clinic, restaurants, a cafe and other businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press