Coquitlam RCMP requests public’s help in investigation of suspect who allegedly attacked officers

Coquitlam RCMP are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding a man who allegedly “attempted to harm” police officers who were assisting other emergency responders.

The incident occurred on June 30 at around 9:50 a.m. near Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway, after RCMP officers responded to a medical emergency alongside BC Ambulance Services and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue.

While assisting one individual in need of medical attention, the officers observed the suspect on scene, who also appeared in need of help, according to Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media officer with the Coquitlam RCMP.

Hodgins said when the officers approached the suspect, he brandished a weapon and threatened them before fleeing on foot.

The officers gave chase through alleyways, parking lots, and backyards as the suspect travelled east along Lougheed Highway, before moving north towards Patricia Avenue. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the pursuit, Hodgins said.

“We believe the suspect deliberately avoided capture and may have discarded clothing during his attempt to evade police,” Hodgins said. “We ask anyone who may have found discarded clothing or other items in their backyards or alleyways to contact Coquitlam RCMP.”

Police eventually located the suspect near Patricia Avenue and Hastings Street in Port Coquitlam, but are asking anyone who may have witnessed a person on their property without permission between 9:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. to contact police.

Investigators are particularly interested in reviewing video surveillance footage from the area north of Lougheed Highway between Clayton Street and Patricia Avenue.

“We understand that the heavy police presence in the area of Hastings Street and Patricia Avenue in Port Coquitlam, on Sunday, June 30, 2024 caused concern with local residents,” Hodgins said. “We would like to thank the public for their assistance and understanding as we searched for the suspect.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 30-years-old, with a slim build, five-foot-ten, and sporting blond hair. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, and a black shirt.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to piece together the full sequence of events leading up to and following the suspect’s alleged assault on emergency responders.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, quoting file number 2024-16722.

Patrick Penner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tri-Cities Dispatch