Coral Gables mayoral recall effort harms the community, tarnishes our reputation | Opinion

Gables recall

We are profoundly discontented and outraged at the recent efforts by a few individuals and special interests within and outside our community to recall Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago. Since his election more than three years ago, he has epitomized integrity, respect and transparency in his leadership.

Efforts to recall the mayor are not only misguided but also deeply harmful to the cohesive fabric of our community. These actions appear driven by personal differences rather than any substantive critique of his leadership or policies. Such divisive endeavors serve no constructive purpose; they only threaten to tarnish our city’s reputation across Miami-Dade County and the state.

Lago’s leadership has been marked by a sincere and effective approach to governance and he has always demonstrated a willingness to listen and engage with residents not only during commission meetings but also through weekly open office hours.

That a small group attempts to undermine the stability and progress of our city for apparent personal grievances is disheartening. The time and resources spent on this recall effort would be far better used in collaborative efforts to address the actual challenges facing Coral Gables.

We stand in solidarity with the mayor and urge our fellow residents to look beyond the noise and distraction. Let us instead focus on constructive dialogue and collective action to continue improving our beloved city. Our community deserves no less.

Mario Aguilar,

Susana Dargelo Alvarez,

Richard Amundsen,

and 46 others,

Coral Gables

Missed the train

Re: the Herald’s March 25 online editorial, “Miami Beach’s opposition to train project affects the rest of us, too.” The public’s memory is short-lived. One of the main reasons many of us opposed Miami’s city-wide rezoning — Miami 21, which passed more than a decade ago — was that the plan increased density, especially in high rise areas, and disregarded the originally promised adjunct mass transit plan for the new code.

Story continues

At the time, many residents who were asking for a comprehensive plan were called “naysayers,” “living in the past” and “lacking in vision.” The plans’ proponents were mostly outside consultants and local commercial real estate investors.

The zoning changes underwent ever more up-zoning in building size and height. Each plan revision was approved, along with less and less lip service for mass transit to accommodate the legislated density increases. This continues to this day.

Reflecting on the actions of Miami politicians’ lack of concern for residents then is perhaps useful when looking at their actions today, or lack thereof. Until residents reconsider the now debunked (in most first world cities) push for unfettered growth as always good, Miami’s not likely to be all it can be.

Richard Strell,

Miami

Immigrant workers

Six immigrant workers were presumed dead when they could not escape the terrible accident in Baltimore — six people who were doing their jobs on a bridge in the middle of the night, when a huge ship collided with the bridge and cast them into the water below.

Six families will never be the same. That is what immigrants represent: hard work that few others are willing to do, for low pay and great hopes.

That is why I cannot bear to hear that immigrants are “poisoning our blood,” particularly from someone who comes from immigrants, has married immigrants and hires immigrants.

No doubt our immigration policies need major overhauling, but don’t blame immigrants. Throughout generations they have been the backbone that has built this great country.

Blanca Hager,

Kendall

Justice matters

Re: the March 27 Miami Herald online editorial, “If allegations are true, Diddy’s case shows the pattern of another abusive powerful man.“ Rap mogul Sean Combs should be investigated. No one, no matter how wealthy or famous, should be above accountability when it comes to such monstrous allegations.

The entertainment industry and society at large cannot afford to keep giving passes to powerful men who use their status to abuse others systematically.

Doris Chatman,

Riverdale, GA

Valuable link

I live in South Beach and I am in favor of building a train (or Baylink) to Miami Beach. It would be such an asset to our city and would definitely ease all the traffic. I hope the city and county will please consider this.

Rosie Ciavolino,

Miami Beach

Bridge fee

Politicians are jumping up and down to look good by offering to pay to replace the recently destroyed Baltimore bridge.

Why are we not starting with the ship’s owners? Why are we not seizing the vessel and selling it to pay for damages?

If I run into someone’s parked car, don’t I have to pay to fix it?

Michael Catalano,

Miami

Revitalizing malls

I have an idea for developers to restore the 163rd Street Mall to its former glory: bring back some of those old-fashioned restaurants!

In the 1970s, shopping at 163rd was more than just buying things. It was a fun family experience. After church, moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas had so many dining choices: Jordan Marsh’s old-fashioned Sunday dinner,d M&M Cafeteria, Duke’s Restaurant or Woolworth’s fried chicken specials.

Afterward, who could resist stopping at the stores to look around, select some new clothes, try on shoes and make some purchases they may not have planned?

One reason for so many malls’ failures is that shopping is no longer an enjoyable afternoon experience. A contented feeling comes with a full stomach and intimate family conversation. Today, instead, it’s all hurry up, get what we need and go.

Online shopping does not make malls a hopeless cause. Plenty of people still love shopping, getting together and eating out.

Instead of having gimmicks like ski slopes and ice skating (in Miami?), developers should offer rent incentives to family restaurants to bring in the much-needed foot traffic, repeat business and happy memories.

Karin Stahl,

North Miami

Bridge protection

A lot of time and words are being used to discuss the ship that ran into the bridge in Baltimore. Much more time should be spent looking at the bridge’s fender system.

Didn’t we learn anything from the Sunshine Skyway bridge disaster in Tampa Bay in 1980?

It was similarly struck by a ship. When it was rebuilt, much thought was given to a system of protective bumpers. The Baltimore bridge was almost totally lacking in such bumpers.

All major bridges should be built with such a bumper system. We must survey of all of our nation’s bridges to see which ones need a bumper system. Then we should rush those repairs to avoid another bridge collapse.

Parks Masterson,

Miami

Fix boat ramps

Re: the March 27 letter, “Costly slipway.” Instead of wasting resources on an ill-conceived boat ramp at the Marine Stadium site and wildlife conservation area, the city of Miami should spend that money first fixing the faulty ramp that was built at the Coconut Grove Regatta Park site, so that boats in a sailing regatta can actually use the ramp.

Miami should also make boat crane lifts operable and place fender material along the concrete seawall to protect those boats when at the cranes.

These regattas bring competitors from around the world to Miami who spend money staying in our local hotels, purchasing meals, boating equipment and services. Fees also go to the city for the use of Regatta Park during race days.

Don Deresz,

Miami

Tennis is tops

I was dismayed by Herald Sports columnist Greg Cote’s March 25 article, “Gauff in line to be American tennis’ Next Big Thing, post-Serena.” In his opinion, if we don’t have winners of multiple majors, American tennis is bad or boring.

We have seven men and six women in the top 50, and 33 more in the top 200. Many Americans of color play in tournaments every week. The hottest ticket was a doubles match featuring four American women of color just two weeks ago.

Perhaps Cote was just having an off day. At least one of his quotes, from Coco Gauff, was from a Tennis Channel interview, uncredited.

Mitchell Berger,

Miami Beach