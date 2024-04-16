Coral Harbour, Nunavut, elects new mayor in byelection

Patterk Netser, pictured here in this photo from 2020, is the new mayor of Coral Harbour. (Travis Burke/CBC - image credit)

Patterk Netser has been elected mayor of Coral Harbour, Nunavut.

Netser, who was ousted from Nunavut's cabinet in 2020 over controversial social media posts that same year, won a byelection held in the community on Monday. He beat three other candidates by collecting 85 votes.

The other candidates included Willie Nakoolak, who received 61 votes; Aidan Saviakjuk, who received 49 votes; and Lenny Emiktaut, who received five votes.

Voter turnout was 43 per cent, according to Elections Nunavut.

Netser's previous foray into politics was at the territorial level. He was elected in 2017 as Aivilik MLA, and was given a cabinet position as the minister responsible for Arctic College and the Nunavut Housing Corporation.

Netser was removed from cabinet in 2020, after he made a Facebook post that criticized Black women for having abortions.

In the same post, Netser also stated "all lives matter," a phrase largely seen as a criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement because it discounts the disproportionate racism that Black people face.

At the time, Netser denied that his posts were racist or gender violent.

He also apologized if he had offended anyone with his post.