Corby boy, 10, told he may not walk taking on 'tough' Arctic trek

A 10-year-old boy once told he might never walk has been tested "mentally and physically" on a fundraising Arctic trek, his mother has said.

Lisa Thomson said her son Caeden, who has cerebral palsy, had experienced temperatures of below -20C.

Mrs Thomson posted updates of the adventure on Facebook and said the challenge had been "tough".

The family is due to return home to Corby, Northamptonshire, soon.

Caeden, who was born 12 weeks early, is in Sweden with his mother, brother Ashton, 12, and sister Khya, 14.

They are trekking near Jokkmokk, which is in Swedish Lapland and a few miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Caeden climbed Ben Nevis in 2020, alongside his mother, father, Alan, and brother and sister, to raise money for the charity Scope.

His father died from bowel cancer in February 2022, aged 40.

Caeden is now trekking in the Arctic to raise money for the NHS and the Cynthia Spencer Hospice, where his father was cared for.

"This has been a tough challenge, really testing us both mentally and physically," said Mrs Thomson in a Facebook post.

"[The] three children - ages 14, 12, and 10, have kept going for Alan their dad."

She added: "This challenge was part planned by their dad, and I think he would be mega proud of each of them!"

The Thomson family - (from left) Lisa, Caeden, Khya, and Ashton - before their trip to Sweden

Mrs Thomson said walking through "untouched snow" had been extremely "hard work". She said Caeden had found it difficult.

