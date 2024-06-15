Corbyn to say expansion of private sector ‘not the answer’ to NHS crisis

Jeremy Corbyn is to warn the Labour Party that more austerity and privatisation is “not the answer” to the NHS crisis.

The former Labour leader will tell a rally on Saturday in Islington North, where he is standing as an independent, that the party’s manifesto failed to rule out cuts to the NHS.

Mr Corbyn is expected to say: “Voters of Islington North need to know that if they want an MP that will stand up for a publicly run NHS then they have to vote for me as an independent, not Labour, on July 4.

“Unlike Labour and the Tories, I do not believe the expansion of the private sector is the answer to the NHS crisis.”

He will accuse the Government of showing “contempt” for NHS staff, who have been on strike over pay, adding: “Our NHS is nothing without the cleaners, doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and reception staff that keep it running.”