Corey Howard weather January 11

- The Weather Network
La Niña is officially here—what it could mean for the rest of winter
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- ABC News
Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
- The Weather Network
Shovels on standby: A snowy weekend is unfolding in southern Ontario
Snow will both start and end the weekend in southern Ontario, with some additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. You'll want to plan ahead
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- Variety
Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s Bizarre Response to L.A. Fires: ‘In Trump’s Defense, Words Are Hard’
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
- The Independent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face evacuation and power outages at Montecito home amid LA wildfires
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
- Hello!
Sharon Stone, 66, reveals LA wildfires left her unable to walk without help
Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, but it has also greatly impacted her health
- CBC
'I've never seen anything like it,' says Quebec pilot helping fight L.A. wildfires
Pascal Duclos doesn't usually operate water bombers in such densely populated areas.A quick look down and the 14-year veteran catches a glimpse of destroyed homes, with residents frantically spraying hoses in hopes of salvaging theirs as wildfires wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area.There are firefighters everywhere and other water bombers navigating the same narrow air space. "When we get ready to drop water, you see civilians that are trying to run away, and essentially save their own lives,"
- The Canadian Press
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new fire leads to more evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area have burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures, officials said Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.
- CNN
La Niña has arrived. Here’s what that means for the US
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
- People
Man Rescues Stray Dog Found in Rubble of Homes Destroyed by Los Angeles Fires: ‘It’s About Caring for Each Other’
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
- CBC
Barking sea lions keep Bowen Island residents up at night
Sea lions making an appearance on Bowen Island are putting on quite a show. They often bark and wail at night, keeping residents awake. For some, their appearance is a positive sign of a healthy environment, but the sentiments of those living near the water aren't as kind.
- The Weather Network
Full spectrum of winter is taking over the Prairies this weekend
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
- The Weather Network
Major winter storm set to end 1,000+ day snowless streak
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States
- USA TODAY
Is the South ready for snow? A look at forecasts in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, more
A massive winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to much of the South. Here's what to know about snow forecasts in Texas, Georgia, and other states.
- People
Angelina Jolie Has Opened Her Home to Friends amid L.A. Fires: 'She's Doing Everything She Can to Help,' Source Says
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
- CBC
Residents want answers after fuel leak shuts down a Woodstock Tim Hortons
Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn
- LA Times
Los Angeles has never seen this level of destruction: 'Everything is burned down'
Pacific Palisades appeared more like a moonscape of destruction than an upscale neighborhood known for its ocean views, beautiful vistas and celebrity denizens.