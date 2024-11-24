Corey KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for November 24 2024

Storyful

An adorable bear waged war against a large cardboard box on Wednesday, November 20, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York.This video shows Randy the bear tearing the box and rolling around on top of it.“Randy waged war against this gargantuan box until he exhausted himself. Once he gave up, in came Leo, the knight in shining armor, and swiftly finished it off. It was a duel for the ages, folks. Randy vs. Box: The Ultimate Showdown. Next up, he will fight Mike Tyson,” the wildlife center joked.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful