Corey KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for January 4 2025
Treacherous travel is likely across parts of southern Ontario through the weekend as powerful snow squalls affect heavily travelled highways
Scientists have identified the “mystery volcano” that erupted in 1831 and cooled Earth’s climate. They have linked it to an island volcano in the northwest Pacific.
It’s the heart of winter across Canada and snowstorms are plentiful during the month of January
An underwater volcanic eruption could be on your 2025 bingo card
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
All of the equipment has been removed and the power and ventilation has been turned off. The federal team in charge of cleaning up the old gold mine says there's no longer any need for anyone to go underground. The CBC's Richard Gleeson reports.
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday criticised the British government's energy policy with a demand the country "open up" the ageing North Sea oil and gas basin and get rid of wind farms. The North Sea is one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins where production has steadily declined since the start of the millennium. At the same time, it has become one of the world's largest offshore wind regions.
Heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds take aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with major impacts to travel and powerlines likely as the storm rapidly intensifies
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
Pacific lows stir up the weather for the first weekend of the year in British Columbia
A mother killer whale who famously pushed the body of her dead newborn for 17 days in 2018 has lost another calf, and researchers say she is again carrying the body in an apparent act of grief.
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
Snowfall totals are expected to range between 10-30 centimeters before transitioning to rain
It's the time of year when scientific organizations take a look back at some of the most amazing new animals, plants, fungi and other species they discovered in the past 12 months."Finding and describing new species is vital for understanding the biodiversity of our planet and protecting it from further loss," Shannon Bennett, chief scientist at the California Academy of Sciences, said in a news release reporting 138 new species discoveries by its scientists in 2024. They range from a fish calle
Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy for Northern California ahead of a round of rain and snow. The KCRA 3 weather team is issuing an Impact Day because of how the rain and snow will affect outdoor activities and travel across the region. Early Friday morning will be dry, but meteorologist Tamara Berg said showers are likely to begin by sunrise. By the early afternoon, the rain will intensify.
A burst of Arctic air pushing east will have to contend with the Great Lakes before it can reach southern Ontario this weekend
A search is underway for a missing surfer in Australia who is presumed dead from a likely shark attack.
Lake effect snow continues to impact many commutes across southern Ontario into the weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have found evidence suggesting high levels of road salt in B.C. streams can cause death of salmon eggs and deformities in young salmon, and they hope their results will cause cities to adopt "smarter salting practices."