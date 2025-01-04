Corey KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for January 4 2025

CBC

It's the time of year when scientific organizations take a look back at some of the most amazing new animals, plants, fungi and other species they discovered in the past 12 months."Finding and describing new species is vital for understanding the biodiversity of our planet and protecting it from further loss," Shannon Bennett, chief scientist at the California Academy of Sciences, said in a news release reporting 138 new species discoveries by its scientists in 2024. They range from a fish calle