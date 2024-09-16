Corey Lewandowski says Trump 'relieved' to be in a safe and secure location after apparent assassination attempt
On Sunday, the Trump campaign confirmed that the former president is safe and was unharmed.
On Sunday, the Trump campaign confirmed that the former president is safe and was unharmed.
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. He allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after noticing a rif
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
An apparent assassin got within 500 feet of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
On October 13, 1989, Jimmie Wade Martin went for a drink at his neighborhood bar in Bonne Terre, Missouri. His bloodied body was later found nearby, but no assailant was ever convicted. So years later, his twin daughters began investigating the case themselves.
A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.The victims were a 19-y
A Democratic strategist who helped organize a “White Dudes for Harris” call said Friday he is fighting back against a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “I am objecting to the subpoena issued by Jim Jordan and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in its entirety. This subpoena serves no legitimate legislative purpose…
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
Harris' latest look marked a glamorous departure from her typical pantsuit.
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
Authorities are still searching for the man who shot and killed a Waffle House employee Friday night.
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
An increasing number of Americans are falling victim to this scam.