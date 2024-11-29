'Cornerstone of region's musical heritage' closes

JG Windows music store in Newcastle's Central Arcade had traded since 1908 [BBC]

A store described as the "cornerstone" of a region's musical heritage for more than 100 years has "closed permanently".

Directors of JG Windows music store in Newcastle's Central Arcade said it could no longer compete with online retailers.

They said the decision had been made with "great sadness" and thanked loyal customers of the store, which had traded since 1908.

However, the appointed liquidators said there "absolutely" was hope a buyer could still step in and "keep the Windows name, brand and 100-year heritage".

A notice on the shop front read: "We would like to thank everyone for their support, custom and friendship over the years."

"After having served our loyal customers across the North East and beyond with all things musical since 1908, and being a cornerstone of the region's musical heritage, our small business can no longer compete with large online retailers.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that JG Windows has closed permanently."

The store was a main fixture of the city's central arcade.

Tyneside musical stars have previously spoken of their admiration of the store, including Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler.

He said he would spend hours gazing at the displays dreaming of the day he could have a guitar of his own.

Shop general manager, Alex Cole, said he was deeply saddened by the closure.

"Generations of musicians and music lovers, including my family and myself, bought their first instrument, listened to their first LP, or learned their first song within the iconic arcade store," he said.

"The city will be a quieter place without it."

'Unrivalled reputation'

Despite being put up for sale in 2023, a buyer could not be found.

The business appointed Andrew Little and Gillian Sayburn of Begbies Traynor as joint liquidators.

It said all the firm's 17 employees had been made redundant.

Mr Little said: "Its closure is incredibly sad and bears no reflection on the firm’s directors who have ceaselessly gone above and beyond to try and drive the business forward.

"Trading has been so difficult, they just couldn't see a way to carry on."

The company will go into liquidation on 12 December.

Mr Little said there was still time for a buyer to come forward, and opportunity to restructure.

Newcastle City Council said it was "very sad" at the closure and that the shop had been a big feature of the city.

