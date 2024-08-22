Cornish pupils get GCSE results on 'exciting' day

Josie, from Launceston College, is off to Wells Cathedral School to be a specialist musician [BBC]

Pupils across Cornwall have been finding out how they did in their GCSEs as results were handed out.

Thousands of pupils in the county opened up their results.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Joint Council for Qualifications said the pass rate had fallen for a third year running with 67.6% of all grades at 4/C and above.

Matt Thompson, regional director of the Athena Learning Trust - which includes Camborne Science and International Academy, Pool Academy and Launceston College, said the results across the schools were looking good.

Mr Thompson said there had been improvements across the trust's three secondary schools and it was a really exciting day.

"You can feel the excitement in the room, the buzz in the room," he said.

Launceston College pupil Aaron said he was pleased with his results [BBC]

Pupils said they were very pleased with how they had done and could not wait for their next adventures.

Josie, 16, from Launceston College is off to Wells Cathedral School as a specialist musician on the saxophone after getting a set of 8s and 9s in her results.

She said: "I'm really happy and my parents are really happy as well."

Fellow Launceston College pupil Aaron got a series of 9s, 8s, 7s and 6s in his results across subjects including science, computer science and French.

Aaron said he has his eyes on a place at either Oxford or Cambridge University as he moves into sixth form.

"I'm looking to go up there and do a degree in economics," he said.

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story