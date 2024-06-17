Cornwall charity awarded £5m to help survivors of abuse

Alison Hernandez said she was committed to ensuring that "victims of traumatic crimes" receive the best possible support [BBC]

A Cornwall charity has been awarded a new contract to provide support for survivors of rape and sexual assault across the south west.

The Women's Centre Cornwall said it would lead a £5m five-year partnership contract.

The office of the police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly funds a number of Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) to work with people who have experienced rape and sexual assault.

The charity said the new partnership would come into effect on 1 October, 2024.

'Specialist support'

Police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez said she was "committed to ensuring victims of such traumatic crimes" received the best possible support to cope and recover.

"I am confident in the delivery of a long-term, robust and innovative service to those who need specialist support after experiencing rape or sexual violence," she said.

She also reassured anyone who currently works with an ISVA that there had not been a cut in funding, adding there would not be a reduction in the number of ISVA roles across Devon and Cornwall.

'Well placed'

Chief Executive of the Women's Centre Cornwall Jackie May said they were delighted to be selected.

"We are looking forward to working with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office to ensure that survivors of sexual violence of all ages and genders receive excellent support," she said.

"Our new partnership brings together the collective expertise of six highly-skilled local organisations: Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services, the Children’s Society, Intercom Trust, West Cornwall Women’s Aid, the Olive Project and Konnect Communities."

Ms May added: "Together, we are well placed to effectively serve every community across the peninsula."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links