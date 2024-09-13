Cornwall Make a Difference Award winners revealed

The winners at the BBC Radio Cornwall Make a Difference Awards [BBC]

A Newquay boxing project for people with Parkinson's and a young fundraiser from Illogan were among the winners at the BBC Radio Cornwall Make a Difference Awards ceremony.

It is the third year the awards have been handed out to recognise and celebrate people who make a difference in their communities.

The eight categories included bravery, community, volunteer and a new award for animals - with the winners announced at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth on Thursday night.

The judges included Doc Martin actor Martin Clunes and TV presenter and hotelier Alex Polizzi.

The Parky Blinders Boxing Project is based at the Newquay Boxing Academy [BBC]

The winner of the Community Award was the Parky Blinders Boxing Project, making exercise inclusive for people with Parkinson's disease.

Judge BBC Morning Live presenter Matt Allwright said: "It feels like an amazing way to give people a sense of self-esteem and purpose and crucially to help them keep fighting against an incredibly cruel disease.”

Jana Merrett-Jones is the equine animal welfare officer at Hugs [BBC]

Jana Merrett-Jones from the Hugs Foundation was the first winner of the Animal Award.

The Bodmin centre is a rescue and rehabilitation charity for horses, ponies and donkeys, as well as an education and therapy base.

Actor and judge Clunes said: "I was blown away by the sheer breadth of the work that you do.

"Not just the breadth - the tenacity the energy, the dedication. I really do salute you, well done.”

Katie Maggs has a passion to inspire people to discover coastal wildlife and rockpool habitats [BBC]

The Green Award went to Katie Maggs, a marine conservationist from Penzance.

She said: "I think it's really important to share the beauty that we've got out in Mount's Bay.

"A lot of people don't know that all this magic lies under the surface and I just love seeing kids learning about it."

Sheila Gill says her volunteering is "good fun" [BBC]

Sheila Gill from St Austell was the winner of the Volunteer Award.

She is a retired teacher who reads in schools, supports local theatre and singing groups, and helps to run a school choir - all while waiting for a knee replacement.

Judge Emily Stephenson said her story "completely warmed my heart".

A Bodmin man was honoured for his bravery after his friend was stabbed to death in a row outside a nightclub.

Dominic Cullip tried to save Michael Riddiough-Allen and gave first aid to other victims of the stabbing in 2023.

Three people were later jailed for their part in the violence.

Hazel House collected the Great Neighbour Award for her constant efforts to support other people in the village of Foxhole near St Austell.

She has not let a cancer diagnosis and her husband's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease stop her community work.

'Family first'

The winner of the Fundraiser Award was Dexter, who is eight and from Illogan.

He has raised thousands of pounds through sport challenges to support his younger sister Frankie who has the rare genetic condition tuberous sclerosis, which causes benign tumours. She also has epilepsy.

The Carer Award went to Jasmine, 14, from Saltash for the way she helps to look after her mother Melissa, who has fibromyalgia and a heart condition.

As well as assisting her mother with bathing, cooking and housework, Jasmine also helps to look after her younger brother.

Fijian rugby player Josh Matavesi judged this category and said: "The one young lady who has won the award is something that really means a lot to me and my brothers, caring for her family. Family first."

The awards were held at the Boat Hall at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth [BBC]

Listen to all the finalists telling their amazing stories here.

