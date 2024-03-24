Cornwall hospital patients helped to get home for Easter

The NHS says it is using a "variety of initiatives" to safely allow people home from hospital for Easter.

NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board said it was working with the community, council, and care teams to achieve the goal.

Susan Bracefield, chief nursing officer, said: "We know people recover better and more quickly at home."

The NHS added the move would free up hospital space for those who needed "emergency care".

One-off payment

It said: "Our virtual wards now have increased capacity and can provide patients with NHS hospital care in the comfort of their own home.

"There were over 500 new [virtual ward] admissions during the first two months of 2024, saving over 5,000 acute hospital bed days."

The NHS said a community gateway helpline could also offer support and be used to arrange personalised care.

Ms Bracefield said one off-payments could be provided to "cover costs for additional care, home adaptations or cleaning or decluttering to enable someone to safely remain at home".

She said: "Supporting people back home after being in hospital also enables us to have space to care for people needing emergency care when they need it the most."

