Cornwall youth engagement project gets £2m funding

The project will work with those aged 16-24, but with a specific focus on 16-18 year-olds

A new Youth Engagement Project for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, has received £2m of government funding.

The Yep! project aims to help young people with special educational needs, are not in employment, education or training, or are in vulnerable groups.

Funded through the Shared Prosperity Fund, Yep! will be managed by CSW Group on behalf on Cornwall Council.

CSW's Managing Director, Chris Saxby, said: "I am proud to see this fantastic partnership brought together".

He said: "CSW's purpose is to help build a future where every individual can contribute positively to society and lead a fulfilling life.

"This unique UKSPF-funded programme is rightly ambitious for those young people of Cornwall who face social exclusion and has already started in earnest."

'Hugely important'

Young people will be able to join the stage of the project that best suits their needs, with more intensive support available if required.

Yep! aims to use locally available partners to help build confidence, resilience, and competence within young people in Cornwall.

Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek said: "Ensuring that our young people are given opportunities to gain confidence and new skills on the road to fulfilling their potential, with all the support that these dedicated and knowledgeable partners can give, is hugely important.

"Everyone needs a helping hand to realise and fulfil their potential, and we're here to give it."

The project will run until March 2025.

