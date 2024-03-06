Cornyn says he’d back term limits for GOP leaders

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a candidate for Senate Republican leader, said Tuesday he would propose amending the conference rules to institute term limits for the party leader.

“One reason I am running to be the next Republican Leader is because I believe the Senate needs more engagement from all of my colleagues, and that includes the opportunity for any Member to serve in Leadership,” Cornyn said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I will support a conference vote to change the rules and institute term limits for the Republican Leader,” he added.

Cornyn’s statement comes a few days after he announced his bid to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who became the longest-serving Republican leader in U.S. history last January, surpassing the record set by former Sen. Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.).

McConnell’s announcement last week that he would step down as leader in November sent shock waves across the Capitol and left Republicans preparing their first open leadership election in nearly two decades.

In the months leading up to McConnell’s announcement, he faced calls to step aside as the party leader after suffering a bad fall last year that left him with a concussion and a broken rib. A few months later, he publicly froze twice while addressing the press, sparking further concern about his age, 82, and ability to continue in his job.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.