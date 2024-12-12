Coronation Street actor's husband dies after 'jumping into freezing swimming pool'

Coronation Street actor Carol Royle says her "heart is aching" following her husband's death, caused by a sudden brain haemorrhage after jumping into a freezing swimming pool.

The actress, 70, had been married to her husband Julian Spear for almost five decades and the couple had two children together, according to ITV.

Royle, who plays Anthea Deering in the soap, said in an Instagram post: "I am desperately sorry to post that we lost my wonderful husband, Julian Spear [on] 9 December.

"Perfectly fit man but jumped into a freezing pool which he assumed was heated as per usual yesterday, and he developed a sudden massive brain haemorrhage - our hearts are aching."

Royle joined the Coronation Street cast in 2024 and had previously starred in Casualty, Doctors, and Heartbeat.

Her husband worked in the music industry, and was the son of actor Bernard Spear who starred in the 1968 classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.