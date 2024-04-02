Coronation Street airs departure scenes for Tracy McDonald

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Tracy McDonald has bid farewell to Weatherfield in new Coronation Street scenes.

Earlier this week, Tracy's attempts to save her marriage were ruined when she discovered that her husband Steve had burned a letter from her lover Tommy Orpington.

Tracy soon decided she'd move away to Spain with Tommy, thereby putting her marriage to Steve behind her once and for all.

Tuesday's (April 2) episode saw Tracy putting the finishing touches on her plans to move away, but not before an emotional scene where she assured Ken, Daniel and Amy she'd miss them all.

Ken decided to arrange drinks at the Rovers Return to see Tracy off in style, while Steve jealously watched from the corner as he was hiding behind his newspaper.

Steve was equally disgusted to see Tommy joining the family for this farewell do, where several of Tracy's friends and neighbours gathered to see her off.

When Amy told Tracy she hoped she was making the right decision, her mum admitted: "I'm taking a punt, darling. That's all I know."

Tracy then hopped into Tommy's van and they sped off towards their new life. Tracy hadn't been gone for an hour before Steve announced to Amy that he had lined up a new date.

But is Tracy gone for good?

At least for now, Tracy's departure means it's also goodbye for long-time cast member Kate Ford, who took over the role of Tracy back in 2002.

Her most recent stint on the cobbles began in 2010, though the character has been looking for ways to spice up her life lately — leading to an affair with former football star Tommy.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

