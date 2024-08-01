Coronation Street confirms danger for Betsy in Joel story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street airs a frightening encounter for Betsy Swain next week as Joel Deering turns nastier.

The Weatherfield newcomer finds herself in danger as she continues her attempts to blackmail Joel.

Earlier this year, Betsy noticed Joel's creepy behaviour around teenage girls and demanded money from him in return for her silence.

Even though Betsy didn't have much proof to share, Joel reluctantly handed over some cash to avoid any unwanted scrutiny of his behaviour. He's still unaware that Betsy is the daughter of DS Lisa Swain, who has been overseeing the investigation into the Lauren Bolton case.

Next week, Betsy confronts Joel once again and complains about him throwing her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate.

Betsy makes it clear that she won't let this go easily and she demands further money from him.

Later in the week, Joel continues to see Betsy as a thorn in his side and he scrolls through her social media to find out more about her.

Joel's fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey is oblivious as she looks ahead to their upcoming wedding. She suggests to Joel that it's time for them to book their honeymoon.

Shortly afterwards, Betsy demands £100 from Joel and threatens to tell everyone about him picking up young girls if he doesn't comply.

Joel flies into a dangerous temper as he drags Betsy off into the ginnel. Will he threaten her – or worse?

Coronation Street fans are currently awaiting Joel's downfall after his grooming and abuse of Lauren was revealed in full in a flashback episode last month.

Calum Lill, who plays Joel, recently told Digital Spy: "The more plates he's trying to spin to keep this hidden and not get caught out, I think there's only so long he's going to be able to go. With soap justice, the chances of him getting away with it are quite slim.

"I don't think it would give the right message if Joel just got away with it. How he finds justice is very interesting and we'll have to watch and wait and see.

"He definitely could be underestimating Lauren. He views Lauren as 'lesser' – less intelligent than himself, less important than himself. That stupid view that he has could be something that lands him in trouble further on down the line."

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Wednesday, August 7.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

