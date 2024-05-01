Coronation Street confirms full story details for evil Nathan's return

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has confirmed the full story details for evil Nathan Curtis's return.

The soap recently revealed that the character, who previously abused Bethany Platt and has been behind bars, will be back as part of the Lauren Bolton disappearance storyline.

Further details about his reappearance have now been unveiled, with scenes airing next Wednesday (May 8) and Friday (May 10) seeing Bethany shocked to spot Nathan in a crowd who gather to watch a police reconstruction of Lauren's last known movements.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street plans huge new rift for George and Glenda Shuttleworth

Bethany struggles to keep her emotions in, and Daniel returns home to find her in a state of distress. She admits she thinks she saw Nathan at the precinct, though Daniel assures her that he is still in prison and that her mind is playing tricks.

Later on in the week, Bethany shows Daniel a video of the reconstruction, pausing to show him a close up of Nathan to prove that her mind isn’t playing tricks.

She heads to the police station, where DS Swain confirms to Bethany that Nathan was recently released from prison, before Bethany urges her to bring him in for questioning as she's convinced he's Lauren's murderer.

Bethany and Daniel manage to track Nathan down after learning that he is working on a building site nearby. She comes face to face with Nathan as he comes round a corner, before Bethany accuses him of murdering Lauren.

ITV

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Bernie Winter sparks showdown with newcomer Denny

Speaking recently about whether Nathan is involved in Lauren's disappearance, returning star Chris Harper said: "All the signs are there – the similarities in Lauren's behaviour before she disappeared, her vulnerability, all really ring bells with what Bethany went through.

"It wasn't so long ago that Bethany was at a petrol station on a motorway about to be smuggled over to Europe, so we know that Nathan's ruthless and things could have been even worse for Bethany.

"I think if you watch that slippery slope, you recognise the behaviour. You recognise the situation she was in, and it could definitely be Nathan who's been involved in one way or another."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like