Coronation Street confirms house move for Dylan and Sean after bully plot

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has confirmed that Dylan Wilson and Sean Tully will be moving out of the Grimshaw house.

Both characters have been facing an uncertain future following Dylan's involvement in Liam Connor's bullying ordeal.

Last month, Eileen decided to kick Dylan and Sean out of her house. This came following her discovery that Dylan had stashed Mason Radcliffe's zombie knife at Number 11, bringing criminal activity right to her doorstep.

Eileen later agreed that Sean could stay after all when she learned that Dylan would be moving back to London with his mum Violet.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Rob Mallard responds to Nicky's surprise return

Dylan recently returned to Weatherfield to testify at Mason's trial. Wednesday's episode (April 10) sees him ask Violet if he can stay in Weatherfield permanently to make amends for his mistakes.

In follow-on scenes next week, Dylan and Sean are on the move again following Dylan's decision to stick around, having accepted that they need their own space.

Kirk Sutherland borrows the Underworld van to help Dylan and Sean move their belongings out of Number 11 and into a new flat.

He also offers to drop Dylan and Liam at school, with both boys back in lessons.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street to introduce DS Swain's teenage daughter

Mary Taylor pays a visit to Sean's new flat to take a look at the place and help him out.

She then reports back to Eileen, explaining that Sean and Dylan are short of furniture and the property needs a major facelift.

When Sean moves his belongings out of Number 11, Mary hands him a candle as a housewarming gift. Will Dylan and Sean be happy in their new place?

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Wednesday, April 17.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like