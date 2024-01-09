Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks cast to star in soap-focused reality show

Soap stars from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are set to appear in a new soap-focused reality show.

Titled Drama Queens, the new show will give soap fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the real lives of their favourite soap stars (via Broadcast).

Lime Pictures, the independent production company behind The Only Way Is Essex, has landed the reality show for ITVX and ITVBe.



The series will feature eight 60-minute episodes and follow a group of Corrie, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks stars living across the Northwest and Manchester as they navigate their personal and professional lives.



It will show what goes on in the actors' hectic schedules as they attend photoshoots, red-carpet events and awards ceremonies. It'll also document the stars as they fulfil their roles as soap actors — learning lines, working on late-night shoots and forming close bonds with their co-stars.

As of yet, it's not known which individual soap stars are set to appear in the series. What we do know, however, is that Drama Queens is expected to air in the spring.

Taking on executive producing duties on the series is The Only Way is Essex's Cheryl Price.

Meanwhile, former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger recently confirmed that she will be returning to the show.

"I'm hoping to go back [to TOWIE] in February," she said, revealing that her daughter Larose will also appear on the show.

"[I'll] meet up with Amy Childs and go for lunch with the kids! [Being a parent] is the most amazing and rewarding job in the world."

