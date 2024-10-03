Coronation Street hints at new fire drama for Hope Stape

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Coronation Street has hinted at a new fire drama for Hope Stape.

Hope was caught vaping at school by her friends Jack Webster and Sam Blakeman last month, but she refused to listen to their warnings about her health.

Cassie Plummer later found a vape in her granddaughter's school bag and confronted her, with Hope urging her not to say anything.

Hope's secret was later revealed when her parents Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs received a text from the school about their daughter's vaping. The pair gave Hope a serious talk about the harmful effects of vaping, but the teen wasn't interested.

In scenes set to air on Monday, October 7 and Friday, October 11, Hope is still secretly vaping and warns Ruby not to tell their parents.

Later in the week, Weatherfield High teacher Mrs Crawshaw comes round to talk to Fiz and Tyrone about Hope's recent behaviour.

During the meeting, Hope convinces the adults that she has given up vaping. Pleased with what she's heard, Mrs Crawshaw tells a frustrated Hope that she can return to school.

Hope sneaks her vape out of the sideboard once the teacher has left, but she's interrupted by Evelyn, who asks her to help in the shop.

Hope stuffs the vape back in the sideboard and runs out of the house, unaware that a curl of smoke is escaping from the drawer. With Ruby due home from school, has Hope put her sister in danger?

Elsewhere, Fiz recently decided to terminate her pregnancy in sad scenes. Fiz learnt she was pregnant earlier this week after visiting the doctor for unusual dizzy spells.

Troubled by Hope's behaviour, Fiz and Tyrone had an emotional heart-to-heart where they agreed that they didn't have the space or money to support another child right now.

"We can't keep this baby," said a tearful Fiz. "I'm sorry, I wish things were different, I do. But they're not."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

