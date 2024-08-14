Coronation Street hints at Tracy secret as she returns

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street hints that all is not well with Tracy McDonald as she returns to Weatherfield next week.

Tracy is quick to boast about how much she's enjoying her new life in Spain, but Cassie Plummer isn't so sure that she's telling the truth.

As we've previously revealed, Tracy heads back to the cobbles in this Friday's episode (August 16) after spending five months away with her new partner Tommy Orpington.

Once Tracy is back, she immediately sparks an argument with Cassie by complaining about her being hired as Ken's carer.

ITV

Cassie is offended by Tracy's harsh comments, confident that she has been doing a good job taking care of Ken following the nasty accident he suffered at home recently.

Tracy tells everyone that she has only come back to see her daughter Amy, although Ken suspects that she's not being entirely honest as there must be more to it.

In follow-on scenes next week, Tracy bores everyone with the details of her exciting fresh start with Tommy in Spain.

ITV

A sceptical Cassie points out that if Tracy's time in Spain was that great, she wouldn't be back in Weatherfield for an extended stay.

Tracy is furious over Cassie's remarks, but is Cassie correct in her suspicions that Tracy and Tommy's relationship has turned sour? Could this mean that there's still a chance of a reunion for Tracy and Steve further on down the line?

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Monday, August 19.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

