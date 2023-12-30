Coronation Street kicks off Todd Grimshaw's new romance storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street is kicking off Todd Grimshaw's new romance storyline next week, as Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman have noticed his attraction to Paul's new assistant Moses and decide to play matchmaker.

Billy and Paul, along with Summer Spellman, invite Todd over for dinner. But when Moses makes his final call of the day, they cheekily decide to ask him to join them for dinner as well.

The question is, will Moses and Todd get along?

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Lisa George set to leave show after 12 years playing Beth Tinker

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod teased this storyline a while ago, stating that it might not necessarily be a lengthy one.

"There's a dalliance for Todd, but it arrives at quite a poor time. And the person with whom he has the connection is probably not ideal in terms of the situation that Todd meets them in," he said.

"At this time, it's only a little test drive of his relationship with this person. It's not very long running, but we thought that if we like what we see, it might go on to be long running later on."

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Aadi Alahan and Nina Lucas to share a surprise kiss

There we go, maybe it's good not to get invested in the Todd and Moses romance, or maybe fans should, and show MacLeod and co that there's potential for something long term there.

Meanwhile, Paul is going to ask something incredibly serious from Todd in early 2024, and will turn to Abi Franklin when Todd explains that he can't go through with it.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like