Coronation Street lines up shocking surgery storyline

Coronation Street is lining up a shocking new storyline, with Bethany Platt set to be at the centre of proceedings.

According to Metro, Bethany will soon become increasingly insecure about her appearance, eventually making the choice to fly abroad for cosmetic surgery.

It’s unknown when the storyline will kick off or what will transpire, though we do know that the surgery will not go as planned.

Lucy Fallon, who returned to the ITV soap as Bethany last year, recently previewed a storyline for her character, teasing that it would be “dramatic” and “emotional.”

“Bethany has actually got quite a big storyline coming up within the next few weeks and months,” she said. “It's going to be quite dramatic, quite emotional, which she should be used to right now!”

“It's a good one for me to get my teeth into but it's going to be quite an emotional one for Bethany, playing into her insecurities. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out,” she added, before talking about a change behind the scenes that saw Kate Brooks join as producer from Emmerdale.

“I've met Kate – she's really, really lovely. I'm really excited to see what kind of things she's got in store for Bethany but also the Platts. I know there's going to be a lot of Platt-related things happening, so I'm excited. I think it's good – a nice, fresh producer is always exciting.”

“Bethany has been heavily involved in it, trying to figure out who's done it,” she said of her latest storyline with Lauren Bolton. “Obviously she thinks that it's Nathan, so when she finds out that it's not Nathan, she's going to be quite involved in all of that.

“I would quite like her to be involved in Joel [Deering’s] downfall – I feel like she's got herself pretty heavily involved so far! But it'd also be nice for Lauren to get the justice that she deserves, like Bethany got the justice last time with Nathan. I think it's important for Lauren to get her own justice.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

