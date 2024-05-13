Coronation Street newcomer Jacob Roberts shares future of Bernie's son story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street newcomer Jacob Roberts has spoken for the first time about his new role as Bernie Winter's long-lost son.

The former Hollyoaks actor has been cast in the part of Christopher Green, the secret son who Bernie has been searching for.

Christopher – now using the name Kit Green – was tracked down by Bernie in Monday's episode (May 13) but he firmly denied being the person she was looking for.

However, in the closing moments of the episode, Kit took out a jade elephant toy which was exactly like the one that Bernie had once bought for her son.

In upcoming scenes, Kit Green is revealed as a new detective who has been brought in by DS Swain to help solve the Lauren Bolton case.

In Wednesday night's episode, a drunken Bernie bumps into Kit on the street and he arrests her for being drunk and disorderly.

Kit chooses to hide his true identity from Bernie, but he's clearly curious as he decides to use his job to find out more about her past.

Prior to joining Corrie, Jacob was best known for playing the role of Damon Kinsella on Hollyoaks for six years.

Jacob commented: "It's absolutely amazing to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. Meeting all of the cast and crew was great, it really is like one big family. It's just a lovely environment and everyone has been really nice and welcoming. I feel like I'm at home here.

"When I walked on set for the first time it actually felt a bit overwhelming because the attention to detail is just incredible, it actually makes you feel that you are on a real street."

Revealing how the part came about, he continued: "I got a call just before Christmas and I submitted a self tape. I actually put it to the back of my mind and didn't think much of it because I think I assumed I wasn't successful after not hearing back.

"Around a month later I was invited to a meeting, which was more of a casual audition, and after this was the screen tests which still had five people auditioning for the part but in the end, I got it and was delighted!

"I got a bottle of Champagne and went straight to my mum's, and I didn't say anything. She asked me what my Champagne was for so I said, 'Well, you'll be watching me on Corrie in a couple of months,' so that was really nice. My mum absolutely loves Coronation Street so she was really chuffed.

"I've always been a fan of Corrie, too. It was a show that was always on in my house, especially growing up in Salford. When I was in Hollyoaks, I always kept an eye on it, and all the other soaps, but Corrie was the main one in terms of entertainment so I've always had a soft spot for Corrie."

Jacob went on to share his thoughts on why Kit is holding back from telling Bernie the truth about his identity.

He said: "Kit doesn't want to let Bernie know that he knows. I think she's come into his life at a time where he didn't actually need her. He's got a great job and life now, so he doesn't want to disrupt that. Kit is working as a detective and has been brought in to try to solve the Lauren Bolton case.

"I do think he is going to be a very misunderstood character at first. He's been really hurt throughout his life and although he has a good heart, he has some deep-rooted resentment with his biological mum, which will be really interesting to play out."

Discussing his co-star Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie, he added: "Jane has been absolutely amazing! I get Jane's humour and she gets mine, so it has never been awkward. She instantly took on a motherly role to me and really took me under her wing.

"When I first started she showed me where everything was and let me know the ins and outs of Coronation Street. If I've had any questions, I would go to Jane, so she has just been great with me."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

