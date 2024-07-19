Coronation Street releases new trailer ahead of heartbreaking Paul and Billy episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has released a new trailer ahead of Paul and Billy's special episode.

The soap has confirmed a single-strand episode of Coronation Street will air next week and will be focused on the progression of Paul's motor neurone disease (MND).

This instalment will be told through Paul's perspective as he struggles to communicate after receiving some life-changing news.

Paul's occupational therapist will explain to him that he shouldn't leave home anymore because his stairlift is no longer safe.

Billy is determined for Paul enjoy all of his favourite things, so he plans a special day where he will take Paul out of the house one last time.

Watch the trailer below:

The couple will try to enjoy their day out, all the while realising these precious moments could be their last as a couple. To make matters more complicated, Paul wakes up to find that his speaking ability has drastically deteriorated.

Billy remains determined to give Paul the outing he deserves, taking him to the church where they were married and visiting friends at the Rovers Return.

Viewers will get to hear Paul's inner monologue about what these moments mean to him since it's become a struggle for him to speak.

Long-time Coronation Street writer Debbie Oates has penned the episode, with veteran soap director Vicky Thomas filming the emotional scenes for Billy and Paul.

"Paul's MND has been such an important, powerful story and this episode is one of the real pinnacle moments in Paul's journey," producer Verity MacLeod said. "Coronation Street has never done anything like this before, it is extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful. Must-see television at its best! One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that due to motor neurone disease Paul's speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology, that while brilliant, can be slow and restrictive."

ITV

MacLeod explained this single-strand episode is designed to show viewers that Paul — and anyone with MND — still has a passion for life even when he can no longer express it.

"However, Paul's brain is still completely active, his personality hasn't changed. He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick-witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018," the producer continued.

"To portray this we took the bold step of hearing Paul's internal monologue and the viewers get to enjoy Paul's thoughts without the encumbrance of MND. It's a unique insight into the struggles Paul faces. The acting from all of the cast is superb but especially Peter Ash and Dan Brocklebank. They are truly spectacular. The directing from Vicky Thomas and the writing by Debbie Oates is stunning. It is an incredible episode that we are all so proud of.”

Peter Ash, who plays Paul, added: "I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode. From the moment I read the script, I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn't stop crying!).

"I loved being able to record Paul's inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100%, even with MND. I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all!”

"There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode. There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept," Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy, said.

"Pete and I have been living in an emotional state for a while now with this storyline, and obviously because we have played it out in real-time. Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play. Pete's performance and his attention to detail has been incredible, I'm hoping that he wins all the awards, he deserves it so much."

Daniel Brocklebank has worked with the MND Association for the past 20 years as a patron and activist, thus this storyline hits close to home for him.

This episode devoted strictly to Billy and Paul will air on Coronation Street on Friday, July 26. It is dedicated to Rugby League legend Rob Burrow following his death from MND.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

The charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 7pm to 10.30pm. Calls are free.

