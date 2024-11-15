Coronation Street reveals who killed Joel in special flashback episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Coronation Street has finally unmasked Joel Deering's killer in a special flashback episode.

The mystery surrounding the villain's demise continued to build this month as new suspects were revealed, each with their own motives for killing Joel.

Yesterday's (November 14) episode saw Max Turner confess to the crime, after attempting to run away with Lauren Bolton and her baby Frankie. The pair were confronted by Carla Connor, who recalled their suspicious behaviour on the night of Joel's death.

Later, Max handed himself in to the police, explaining that he fought Joel using the CS spray, which he stole from DS Lisa Swain's bag. He said he hit Joel with a rock in self-defence before pushing his dead body into the river and escaping with his suitcase.

However, in tonight's (November 15) episode, a series of flashbacks filled in the gaps in Max's story, with Lauren unveiled as the real killer.

Viewers were taken back to the night of Joel's death, as the various suspects' stories were pieced together. Scared of where Joel might be lurking, Lauren found out his location through her tracker app and Max went to find him, taking the stolen CS spray.

After discovering Joel's fake suicide note in his car, Max ran up to the bridge, leading to a stand-off between the two. Despite the CS spray aimed at his face, Joel taunted Max and insulted Lauren.

"He went on the run. I confronted him. He grabbed me 'round the neck. I couldn't breathe," Max recalled to DC Kit Green.

Joel was strangling Max almost to death when Lauren arrived on the scene. She grabbed a rock and hit Joel, ultimately killing him. Max insisted they call the police, but Lauren was terrified about losing her son.

In a panic, the teenagers decided to let everyone think Joel's death was suicide and threw him into the water. "He jumped off that bridge into that water because he couldn't live with himself," Max stated. "He couldn't live with what he'd done. How he hurt and abused people."

Meanwhile, in the present day, Max was charged with murder. He continued to take the blame for Lauren but insisted it was self-defence. However, not everyone was convinced.

David was adamant his son didn't kill Joel and began to question Lauren. But with Max's future on the line, will she come clean?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

