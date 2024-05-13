Coronation Street to revisit killer Corey Brent story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street revisits an emotional chapter from Abi Webster's past next week.

The mechanic is furious when she receives an update about evil Corey Brent, who killed her son Seb Franklin in a hate crime attack in 2021.

Next week, Abi is watching TV and is shocked to hear the presenter praising Corey for his football skills.

Abi's husband Kevin soon steps in to explain what's happening, as he'd already spotted messages about this on an internet football forum.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street reveals Nathan Curtis attack mystery in 23 new spoiler pictures

Kevin reveals that Corey is playing for his prison football team and is making a name for himself with his skills.

Abi continues to watch the documentary, which paints Corey as a hero rather than an evil killer.

Afterwards, Abi teams up with Nina Lucas, who was Seb's girlfriend and the initial target of the fatal hate crime incident.

Abi and Nina both visit the TV company responsible for the documentary. They force their way into the producer's office and demand answers, but will their voices be heard?

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star reveals Nick's heartbreak over Leanne's departure

Maximus Evans played the role of Corey between 2019 and 2021. Corey initially appeared as a minor guest character but his role grew over time, culminating in the hate crime storyline.

In November 2021, Corey was arrested and charged for the murder of Seb after six months of evading justice.

Writing on social media after his final scenes aired, Maximus commented: "And just like that... he was gone. Thank you all for the ride, it's been a blast. Over and out... for now."

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Chris Gascoyne lands first major role since leaving soap

Sally Carman, who plays Abi, replied: "I'm going to miss you. What a fabulous job you did."

Tony Maudsley, who plays George Shuttleworth, said: "Bravo Max!! What a cracking job you did! Hope that London is being good to you. Can't wait to see what you do next!!"

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, also posted: "What a blooming triumph, Max! From an initial handful of episodes to an incredibly compelling and complex villain. Top work."

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Monday, May 20.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like