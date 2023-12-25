Coronation Street sets up Peter's exit in Christmas Day episode

ITV

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has set up Peter Barlow's exit storyline with a Christmas Day cliffhanger.

The show's festive edition ended with a surprise for Peter as his wife Carla unexpectedly encouraged him to leave Weatherfield.

Christmas Day appeared to start off on a positive note for the Barlow couple as Peter gave Carla a beautiful silver bracelet, inscribed with the message: "P loves C".

The pair then headed to Number 1 to spend the day with Ken and the rest of the family, where there were plenty of distractions thanks to Tracy and Steve McDonald's bickering.

Later, Carla encouraged Peter to join her outside in the backyard for a moment and she finally handed over her present.

Peter was initially delighted as he realised that Carla had bought him a plane ticket, but his joy turned to confusion when he realised that it was a one-way trip for a single traveller.

Referencing Peter's friend who's travelling around the world on a boat, Carla said: "It's to join your mate's crew."

When Peter questioned where Carla's ticket was, she replied: "Well, it's a present for you. I'm not coming, lovey."

Carla's gesture comes after she recently witnessed Peter open up about his dissatisfaction with life during an alcoholics' support group meeting.

Corrie's Boxing Day episode will see Peter go ahead and leave the Street after an emotional heart-to-heart with his wife.

Alison King, who plays Carla, recently explained: "Going and living on a boat sounds wonderful and free but that's not for her. That's not how she sees her life, but it is what Peter wants to do.

"Carla knows that there could well be a chance that Peter could do that for a year like he has in the past. But she has to look at the bigger picture – it would mean potentially throwing everything away for her to go and do that. If she went and came back, what would be left for her here?

"Peter has his family and roots here. They would still be here, but the business would be gone, and she would have nothing left. Carla will obviously be thinking that she has to make the decision and carry on with her life as normal.

"It's that old saying, isn't it? If you love someone, you should let them go. That's really for both of them."

Coronation Street continues on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on ITV1.

