Coronation Street shares Cassie Plummer's tragic backstory

The following article contains referencing to sexual and physical abuse.

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has revealed more about Cassie Plummer's tragic backstory.

Viewers learned in Friday's (March 22) episode that one of Cassie's ex-boyfriends had forced her into sex work years earlier.

The backdrop of this heartbreaking revelation came about as Weatherfield residents learned more about Lauren Bolton's disappearance.

The local newspaper had started speculating that Lauren may have been involved in sex work and could have been patronised by Roy Cropper – who has been identified as a suspect in the girl's disappearance.

ITV

Related: 10 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week



Roy insisted he'd known nothing about Lauren's life, and Cassie was disturbed to see Evelyn and Fiz gossiping about the case in the café.

The pair were shocked by the anger in Cassie's reaction, though Tyrone later explained to them that his mum had once been a sex worker.

However, this wasn't the full truth as Cassie clarified to her mother that she was forced into sex work by an ex-boyfriend when she was underage.

Evelyn was staggered to learn that Cassie's father had discovered her sex work and was never able to get over it.

"Finding out, that's what killed him," Cassie suggested.

Cassie said that she'd been forced into selling sex when she was only 15 years old by a former boyfriend who'd said he loved her.

"He made me sleep with his mates for money, said I'd do it if I loved him," Cassie recalled.

ITV

Her father eventually discovered what was going on when he found a condom and some money in her belongings.

"I suppose, deep down, I wanted to be caught," Cassie acknowledged. "I wanted someone to step in and save me. But my dad, he just couldn't cope."

Cassie's father slapped her when he found out what was going on, so she remained convinced that her secret had killed him. Evelyn rejected this theory, insisting his poor health choices were to blame.

Story continues

"You were just a kid," Evelyn reminded her daughter.

Evelyn reeled when she realised that Tyrone's father must have been one of Cassie's clients. Back at home, Evelyn promised Cassie she'd keep the secret of Tyrone's father.

"There's some things he's best not knowing," Cassie insisted.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

You Might Also Like