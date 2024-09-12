Coronation Street star Kenneth Cope dies, aged 93

Coronation Street star Kenneth Cope has died at the age of 93.

The soap actor is best known for appearing as 'Sunny Jim' Jed Stone on ITV's long-running soap, in addition to his roles on Brookside and Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased).

His death was announced on social media by his agent Sandra Chalmers, who called him a "true icon".



ITV/Shutterstock

Related: 16 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

"An absolute joy to work with and an honour to have known. A true gentleman in show business RIP," she wrote on X, alongside a younger photo of Kenneth.

More to follow.

You Might Also Like