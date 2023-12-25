Coronation Street star Luca Toolan calls for Mason Radcliffe's dangerous family to arrive

ITV

Coronation Street star Luca Toolan has called for his character's family to make an appearance on the cobbles.

The actor, who plays Mason Radcliffe, has made a name for himself as a school bully, repeatedly targeting Maria Connor's son Liam, with one recent incident seeing Mason pull a knife on Liam.

Hints have been made about Mason's family being dangerous figures in the community, with Liam's stepdad Gary Windass warning that the Radcliffes should be avoided.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Luca shared how he'd like to see Mason's wider family join him on the show and what it could mean for his character.

"Of course! It'd be great to have a family," he says. "Although they'd probably all be horrible because they've created this monster that is Mason."

"It would be great because it would inevitably mean I'd get to explore a different side of Mason and the fans would get to see that," he continues.

"It would be nice to see why Mason is the way he is and make him a three-dimensional human being, rather than a horrible idiot."

Luca adds that introducing his family members might also mean a prolonged future on the soap.

"Also I'd get to stay longer in Corrie, which would be amazing," he said. "Hopefully we will."

Luca previously confirmed that the bullying storyline would "probably run for at least a few more months" if not more.



"The longer the story, the better, because it just means you get more to play with."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

