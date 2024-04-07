Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon promises a huge new Bethany storyline

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has teased a huge new storyline for Bethany Platt.

Talking to Inside Soap magazine about new reality series Drama Queens, Fallon revealed her character Bethany will be at the centre of a big Coronation Street storyline.

"Bethany's involved in the storyline surrounding Lauren's disappearance, but there's another huge plot coming up for her that we haven't started filming. I'm really excited," she hinted.

Fallon returned to Corrie in 2023, after a three-year absence from Weatherfield. No stranger to big plots, Bethany has previously been involved in harrowing storylines, including being groomed as a teenager by Nathan Curtis.

Since her return, Bethany has caused a stir with various residents including former flame Daniel Obsourne, Daisy Midgeley, Ryan Connor, Damon Hay and Lauren Bolton.

Will this upcoming plot be the start of a new rivalry for Bethany?

Meanwhile, Fallon will soon be appearing on reality series Drama Queens, which showcases stars from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and, of course, Corrie away from the spotlight.

She told Inside Soap: "I found it quite strange at first, because I'd never done anything like this before. I'm used to going into work and saying lines that are given to me!

"So being myself in front of the camera was quite different to what I'm used to. But I'm excited for people to see the person who plays Bethany rather than just the character," she added.

Discussing the reason she joined the show, the new mum shared that she "made a promise" to herself to get out of her "comfort zone", claiming it was a "quick 'yes'" when she was approached to join.

"I found it an interesting concept," she said. "People probably see us on TV and think we have glamorous lives. But actually it's quite chaotic, and I think people watching will find it relatable."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. Drama Queens will premiere on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.

