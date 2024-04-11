Coronation Street star Rob Mallard addresses new Daniel twist in death story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has discussed his character Daniel Osbourne's latest involvement in the Lauren Bolton 'death' storyline.

Daniel is one of the police's main suspects in the case, which is being treated as a murder by the authorities.

Although upcoming episodes see wrongly-accused Roy Cropper get charged with the crime, police attention soon shifts back to Daniel.

This comes after Bobby Crawford tries to save Roy by offering a new statement about an intruder that he supposedly saw in Lauren's flat. Bobby's statement unwittingly puts Daniel in the frame, setting off a new chain of events.

Speaking about the new developments, Rob explained: "Daniel's head is all over the place. He does seem to lurch from one tragic event to another. I think he has this complex about saving people so he's naturally drawn to situations where he can have the chance to be a bit of a hero.

"He didn't realise he was under suspicion at all. He just thinks it's because he tutored Lauren. Daniel is very naive about the whole thing, because he does care about his job and takes it very seriously.

"He takes teaching the kids seriously, he naively didn't understand that when that evidence would be stacked up, it does look like he had given a lot away for free and most people with a cynical mind would think that there was something that was going on."

Asked about DS Swain wanting to question Daniel again, Rob replied: "Wrongly accused once again! I think he's very confused because he tries his best to be a good person. I think he is just genuinely confused as to why he keeps ending up in the cross hairs of these situations.

"I think Daniel goes into situations sometimes without actually thinking it through, to again be a bit of a hero, which ultimately leads to him being tangled up."

Rob also predicted that the new developments could cause a rift between Daniel and Carla Barlow, as the Underworld owner is involved in the drama surrounding her nephew's false statement to save Roy.

Asked how Daniel would feel about Carla's role in his predicament, Rob replied: "Oh massively betrayed! Daniel and Carla have got a long history with each other and they even had a bit of a fling. Daniel made a promise to Peter that he would keep an eye on Carla and treat her as one of the family whilst he is away.

"This is a massive betrayal from someone, who he thought wouldn't ever do something like that to him, so I think this will completely change the dynamic between him and Carla."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

