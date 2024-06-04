Coronation Street star Sally Carman on whether Abi's darker side could return

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Sally Carman has revealed whether her character Abi Webster's darker side could return.

It was recently announced that nine Weatherfield women, including Abi, will take centre stage on the soap as "secrets unfold, lies are unearthed and love is put to the test".

Abi was recently hit with the devastating bombshell that explicit deepfake videos of her were posted online. She also learned of a TV documentary that praises her son's killer Corey Brent's achievements with his prison football team and had started campaigning against it.

Carman has said that some of Abi's "old behaviours" will "resurface" in upcoming scenes as she fights to take back control of her life.

"I think there will be some moments where she goes into autopilot and old behaviours resurface. We'll have to see what happens in regards to her going right back," the actor explained, when asked if the stresses Abi's currently facing will lead her to revisit the darker side of her past.

"In these moments where she feels she's going to lose everything, that's where she comes out fighting because they're such big things for her to face losing now that anyone would react in a way that isn't maybe an obvious reaction for them.



"But for someone that's already very reactionary, then yes, she's definitely going to pull on some old behaviours."



Carman went on to say that she would "love" to see Abi's impetuous side again, adding: "I love the scenes where I just get to call the shots, cause mayhem, storm into buildings, set fire to things, it's just brilliant.

"So yes there's definitely going to be a few moments of Abi doing whatever she pleases and hanging the consequences, with absolutely no cares given.

"She's a law unto herself and I love it when we get to see a little bit of that lawlessness again, it's fabulous and I say bring on more."

As for whether she thinks this will impact Abi's relationship with Kevin, Carman said: "Yes, I do. How she reacts to things could press some buttons in Kevin, but equally his reactions to what happens to her could press some buttons in her.

"Whatever her past she has to feel that he trusts her, so it will be six of one and half a dozen of the other, I think."

