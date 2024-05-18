Coronation Street star Sally Carman explains Abi's devastating new story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street actor Sally Carman has explained what is going through her character Abi Webster's head as her terrifying new storyline begins.

Next week will see drug dealer Dean Turnball return to the Street, and after she refuses to help him, Tyrone Dobbs is shocked to discover a sex tape using Abi's face through deepfake technology has been posted online.

Upon first seeing the video, Carman states that Abi "can't quite get her head around it. There's so much to compute because she has no memory of this video, but she also knows that it's possible because she's had blackouts and there's been opportunities for someone to take advantage of that.

"Her head does go to Dean because he seems the obvious perpetrator... She goes after him with a wrench, she wants to kill him! Her emotions are all over the place. She's doing so well and it's that thing of you can forget who you used to be and become a different person, but clearly there's a lot of hurt and damage there.

"The old protective, fight for your life mode comes out and she just cannot see reason. She's in there and she's ready to kill him."

It soon becomes clear that it isn't actually her in the video, and it's a digital manipulation. Carman explains that there's an initial sense of consolation, but it soon gives way to more fear.

"I think there's a sense of relief, but I think mostly she's confused and reeling, thinking who could be doing this and why are they doing this," she said. "These aren’t just things you can do in 10 minutes, it takes time and money to do such a detailed convincing deepfake.

"It suddenly feels much deeper then when she thought it was Dean, he’s a scumbag and it felt horrendous, but this is someone else and they're out to get me and why. She's really confused and frustrated and scared."

Meanwhile, the soap seemed to sow the seeds for another Abi storyline in last night's episodes, as her partner Kevin saw online that Corey Brent (who murdered Abi's son Seb) is to be featured in an upcoming documentary about prison footballers.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

