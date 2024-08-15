Coronation Street star shares sweet leaving gift from soap's cast

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has shared the thoughtful gift he's received from his co-stars after he left the soap.

Fellows first joined the ITV series in 2021 as Stu Carpenter. Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor would film his last scenes as Stu, with his exit storyline remaining under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, Fellows shared a snap of a portrait of himself with messages from the cast.

"Nice parting [gift] with a top quality bottle of Champagne," he captioned the image posted earlier this week.

His Corrie pals flocked to the comment section to wish him well in his new endeavours, including Cait Fitton, who plays Lauren Bolton, who wrote: "We will miss you !!!"

Mollie Gallagher and Elle Mulvaney, who portray Nina Lucas and Amy Barlow respectively, also shared sweet messages for Fellows, telling him they will miss him on set.

"All of the very best darl. It was an absolute pleasure working with you on the cobbles.

Go smash it love xx," was Lauren Neelan star Kel Allan's message.

Fellows' last scenes as Stu are set to air later this year.

The soap star isn't the only Corrie cast member to leave the cobbles behind as both Peter Ash and Helen Worth are due to bow out at some point in the coming months.

Ash's character Paul Foreman was previously diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), with the storyline coming to a sad conclusion in upcoming episodes. As for Worth, the Gail Rodwell soap icon is also departing the show after 50 years.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

